Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, September 9th, 2019.

The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has urged Nigerians in the former apartheid country to stay away from hot spots amid fresh wave of attacks against foreigners. Concise News learned that there was violent protest march by the Zulu Hostel dwellers in Johannesburg on Sunday. Spokesman for NUSA, Habib Miller, said it was necessary to avoid a repeat of what happened last time.

Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, the special envoy sent to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari over the renewed xenophobic attacks, has returned to Nigeria. Concise News reports that Abubakar met with South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the wake of the attacks Nigerians and other foreigners in the former apartheid country. 3. Xenophobia: Prophet TB Joshua In Tears As He Pleads For Unity (Video) Amid the new wave of xenophobic attacks, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua could not hold back tears as he let them out on Sunday at the church’s service. Concise News reports that Joshua composed an emotional song to address the issues of xenophobia and disunity affecting the continent of Africa. 4. Xenophobia: SERAP Makes Demands From African Commission The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it has asked the African Commission to seek an effective remedy and reparation for Nigerians attacked by South Africans in the renewed xenophobic attacks. SERAP on Sunday said it sent an open letter to Soyata Maiga, Chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the commission’s members.

Eight persons have been killed in Ukwagba, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state state by suspected attackers from Agila in Benue, police in the state have said. Concise News understands that during the attack, which occurred on Saturday, four of the victims were beheaded. “The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Awosola Awotinde, top police officers and the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, rushed to the scene on receiving information on the incident,” spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said.