Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, September 9th, 2019.
1. Xenophobia: What Nigerians Should Do As South Africans Renew Anti-foreigner Protest – Union
The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has urged Nigerians in the former apartheid country to stay away from hot spots amid fresh wave of attacks against foreigners. Concise News learned that there was violent protest march by the Zulu Hostel dwellers in Johannesburg on Sunday. Spokesman for NUSA, Habib Miller, said it was necessary to avoid a repeat of what happened last time.
2. Xenophobia: President Buhari’s Special Envoy Returns From South Africa
Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, the special envoy sent to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari over the renewed xenophobic attacks, has returned to Nigeria. Concise News reports that Abubakar met with South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the wake of the attacks Nigerians and other foreigners in the former apartheid country.
3. Xenophobia: Prophet TB Joshua In Tears As He Pleads For Unity (Video)
Amid the new wave of xenophobic attacks, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua could not hold back tears as he let them out on Sunday at the church’s service. Concise News reports that Joshua composed an emotional song to address the issues of xenophobia and disunity affecting the continent of Africa.
4. Xenophobia: SERAP Makes Demands From African Commission
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it has asked the African Commission to seek an effective remedy and reparation for Nigerians attacked by South Africans in the renewed xenophobic attacks. SERAP on Sunday said it sent an open letter to Soyata Maiga, Chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the commission’s members.
5. Four Beheaded, Houses Burnt In Attack On Ebonyi Community – Police
Eight persons have been killed in Ukwagba, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state state by suspected attackers from Agila in Benue, police in the state have said. Concise News understands that during the attack, which occurred on Saturday, four of the victims were beheaded. “The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Awosola Awotinde, top police officers and the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, rushed to the scene on receiving information on the incident,” spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said.
6. Minna: Commission Reacts To Crash Landing Of Plane Carrying Pilgrims
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has dismissed report that a Max Air aircraft carrying more than 500 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria crash landed at Minna International Airport on Saturday. Some national dailies, it was observed, had earlier reported that a plane conveying about 500 pilgrims in the 2019 pilgrimage from Saudi Arabia crash landed at the airport.
7. Biafra: Why IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Is Being Dragged Before Int’l Criminal Court
A criminal complaint has been lodged against leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu at the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Thomas Carroll of GAYLORD POPP, LLC, who is acting on behalf of the Incorporated Trustees of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI), Concise News reports. In the criminal complaint dated 2nd September, 2019, the body also condemned the recent attack on erstwhile Deputy-Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.
8. FIBA World Cup: How Nigeria’s D’Tigers Qualified For Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Nigeria’s D’Tigers have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by subduing hosts China on Sunday in their final Classification game at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Playing in front of China’s army of passionate supporters, the 2015 African champs beat their Asian counterparts 86 to 73 to earn the Olympic ticket.
9. US Open: Nadal Wins 19th Grand Slam Title
Rafael Nadal won his 19th career Grand Slam title on Sunday by defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the US Open final. Concise News reports that by virtue of this win – his fourth US Open crown – the 33-year-old Spaniard is one title shy of Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.
10. BBNaija 2019: How Nollywood Actress Venita Got Evicted From Reality Show
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Venita has been evicted from the “Pepper Dem” house, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the Nollywood actress becomes the 15th housemate to exit the house since the show started on 30 June.
