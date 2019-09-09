President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Shadrach Haruna as the new Secretary of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Concise News understands that the Head of Public Affairs of NDLEA, Jonah Achema announced the appointment on Sept. 9, 2019, in Abuja.

He said Shadrach Haruna replaces Roli George whose tenure expired in June 2018.

Jonah commended the character of the new appointee, Haruna who was an accomplished national and international legal practitioner, adding that he was the former Federal Counsel and a prosecutor with the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He said that until his appointment, Haruna was a criminal justice expert and legal adviser in the Commonwealth Secretariat, London.

Achema said that the secretary is the Head of the Secretariat of the charged with the responsibility of administrative duties, keeping the books, setting agenda and implementing decisions.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” he said.

Concise News recalls that President Buhari approved the recruitment of 5,000 personnel for NDLEA to boost its manpower.

The NDLEA Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd) made the disclosure on Friday at the Public Destruction of Drug Exhibits by Taraba Command of NDLEA in Jalingo.

He said that the gesture would go a long way in improving operations of the agency on the campaign against drug addiction in Nigeria.

He said increased consumption of illicit drugs among the youths in Taraba was worrisome, appealing to families to brace up to their responsibilities.

According to Abdallah, effective drug prevention must involve positive engagement of children, youths and adults with their families, schools, workplace, and community.

He commended Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba for his support to the agency in addressing drug problems in the state.

He also commended Anna Darius, wife of the governor, for giving great impetus to the war against drug abuse in the state.

The chairman thanked the governor for including the NDLEA commandant in the state’s Security Council as well as supporting the agency with operational vehicles.

He noted that the provision of Hope Afresh Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), managed by the wife of the governor for sensitization against drug abuse was a great boost to anti-drug abuse campaign.