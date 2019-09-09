The N-Power scheme in Kogi State has said that allowance of beneficiaries who do not report to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) may be put on hold, Concise News has learned.

This news medium understands that the N-Power Unit Head in Kogi State Femi Bolaji said this in a statement on Monday.

According to Bolaji, the N-Power Program Office Abuja has started a series of monitoring activities which may mean that those who have been failing to report at their PPA may have their allowance not paid.

He noted that a “volunteer whose payment is put on HOLD has a grace of 45 days to clear him/herself by submitting to the Office of the State Focal person, National Social Investment Programme, Kogi State, the underlisted document/information:

1. Attestation Letter duly signed with stamp, name and phone number of the Head of the PPA.

2. Copy of attendance register from January to August 2019

3. On the body of the email include your details as below:

Full Name

GSM

PPA

LGA

Name of Bank

Account No.

BVN

In addition, the statement said, the “above stated document/info should be scanned and email to “Unit Head, N-Power, Social Investment Office, Kogi State using email address: femimobolaji@gmail.com. ”

It further urged anyone affected to “strongly advised to check your profile on N-POWER portal on a daily basis.

“The beneficiaries of N-Power program should note that the program is not a national cake. You are to report for duty at your PPA punctually, regularly and carry out activities as instructed by your Head of PPA failure to adhere to this will lead to severe consequences including placing the payment of your monthly stipend on hold for 45 days and subsequently exit from the program if you do not submit appropriate document to rectify the situation within 45 days.”

“If after submitting your document and your profile is showing EXITED you should visit N-POWER Office in Lokoja with your document for profiling.”