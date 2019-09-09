Handlers of the N-Power scheme have cautioned beneficiaries against giving out personal details for the collection of their devices, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that there is a Google form in circulation for the alleged collection of devices by N-Power beneficiaries.

Checks by this news outlet revealed that the form is not from N-Power with the scheme confirming it on Monday.

According to a statement N-Power issued on its official social media handle, it described the Google form in circulation as “fake news.”

The scheme, therefore, warned beneficiaries to stop inputting their details on the said form as it is not from them.

It further reminded them that any update about the N-Power scheme would also be made available via their digital platforms.

“Good morning,” N-Power tweeted on its handle. “Please STOP believing FAKE NEWS. We have mentioned to you over and over again that news that don’t originate from our verified channels should NOT be believed.”

It warned the scheme’s beneficiaries to “Stop inputting your details on everything you see on the internet. It is dangerous.”

Good morning, 🙄🙄🙄😡😡😡 Please STOP believing FAKE NEWS. We have mentioned to you over and over again that news that don’t originate from our verified channels should NOT be believed. Stop inputting your details on everything you see on the internet. It is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/X9U7giLE56 — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 9, 2019

The N-Power scheme is an empowerment programme started in 2016 by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Thus far, over 500, 000 Nigerians have benefited from the scheme with more people set to be added in the future.