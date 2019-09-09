n-power news application
Some N-Power beneficiaries (Image: Pulse.ng)

N-Power teach beneficiaries are optimist and ready to make an impact in their various Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) as the new academic session begins in some states in the country, Concise News reports.

The N-Teach is one of the categories of the N-Power empowerment scheme which was launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari government in 2016.

Those in the N-Teach section of the N-Power scheme are deployed as teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the nation and paid an allowance of N30,000 monthly.

Concise News understands that the 2019/2020 academic session starts on Monday (9th, September, 2019) in several states in the country.

And just the new academic session begins, the scheme took to its Twitter handle to ask beneficiaries how they are gearing up for it.

It also asked them to share their plans for the new session in their schools as they get back to classes.

“Dear N-Teach Beneficiaries,” the scheme tweeted.  “How many of you resume in schools today? And what are your plans for the term, please share.”

Some of the N-Teach beneficiaries shared their plans for the new session as seen below:

 