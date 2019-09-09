N-Power teach beneficiaries are optimist and ready to make an impact in their various Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) as the new academic session begins in some states in the country, Concise News reports.

The N-Teach is one of the categories of the N-Power empowerment scheme which was launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari government in 2016.

Those in the N-Teach section of the N-Power scheme are deployed as teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the nation and paid an allowance of N30,000 monthly.

Concise News understands that the 2019/2020 academic session starts on Monday (9th, September, 2019) in several states in the country.

And just the new academic session begins, the scheme took to its Twitter handle to ask beneficiaries how they are gearing up for it.

It also asked them to share their plans for the new session in their schools as they get back to classes.

“Dear N-Teach Beneficiaries,” the scheme tweeted. “How many of you resume in schools today? And what are your plans for the term, please share.”

Some of the N-Teach beneficiaries shared their plans for the new session as seen below:

Dear N-Teach Beneficiaries, How many of you resume in schools today? And what are your plans for the term, please share. pic.twitter.com/CN9394ps81 — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 9, 2019

My plan for the new academic year is to be more dedicated than I was before, and to make sure I impact positively in my students life. — Usman Yusuf Richman (@RichmanUsman) September 9, 2019

Thanks to you npower, this is a great achievement on your side, God bless you ,we are resuming on 23rd in Ogun State, all we just say is that help us ,so as those permanent staff will also see that something good can come out of us after u hav permanent us — Michael (@Sewendprof) September 9, 2019

School resumes on the 16th of September in my state Akwa Ibom State. I have always been the best in my PPA with the best Teachers Award 2018/2019 academic session. I put more effort to ensure I do better. But we are expecting PERMANENCE. — Uko Chris S (@uko_chris) September 9, 2019

We in Bayelsa resumes on the 23rd. I’m ready to make learning more fun and interesting for my pupils as we resume. Kudos to Npower — Teddy Makpah (@makteddy) September 9, 2019

Schools resume next week in Oyo State. Everything is set after a long holiday. I already miss my students. — Shittu Akeem (@Adedamolakakeem) September 9, 2019

I came with the passion to work at first but perhaps would now confess that has been daunted as I was denied pay in February- a month in which I’d worked hardest. Was alleged to have absconded duty which was never true. Complained and was re-enrolled but not the missed pay. — Sylvanus Biam (Ahan) (@SylvaBiam) September 9, 2019

Train the children with the best of my ability. — Nduur Paul Terkula (@NduurT) September 9, 2019

We have resume today, struggle continue may Allah almighty guide us and give us zeal to perform our duty punctually, Amiin — Aliyaro2091 (@aliyaro2091) September 9, 2019

I resumed since last week and my plans for this session are extremely great, I have an idea of introducing new activities which weren’t at my PPA — Alhaji Modu Ali (@alhmoduali) September 9, 2019

Am already ready for the new session and term to come by the 16th of this month. I will make sure I impact the methodology teaching of further-Mathematics& Mathematics to the student at large more than before. So may God help me and also Npower crew and FG at large pic.twitter.com/qVUWg32yIJ — dare segun (@daresegun13) September 9, 2019

Ready to do more

And bringing new ideas to deliver my assignments

Happy to be one of the family of @npower_ng — MUFC 💖 Kano (@maigida07) September 9, 2019

Continue creating well-disciplined environment for student to thrive and succeed while also stimulating their interests in their studies. — Adeolu Omotola (@AdeoluOmotola) September 9, 2019

We resume here in Osun state today.

I personally plan to make this session awesome and impactful term for my pupils.. — Oladapo jamal oluwatobiloba (@OladapoJamal) September 9, 2019