Majek Fashek Is Currently Sick

Majek Fashek’s manager, Umenka Uzoma Day, has revealed that the iconic singer is sick and currently receiving treatment, Concise News reports.

He went further to debunk claims that the legendary singer is dead.

According to Umenka, the legendary Nigerian musician is not dead but receiving treatment in a hospital in London.

The manager added that “Majek Fashek is very sick as we are currently at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolich in England.”

“Sorry this message is coming late, but let us all support him with prayers as we also really Need support financially for upkeep. More updates with videos and pics will be uploaded soonest.

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist.

He is best known in his home country for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain”