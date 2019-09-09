A former member of ‘Plantashun Boiz’ music group, Blackface has hinted on the release of his own version of Legendary singer, Tuface’s ‘African Queen’ hit single.

Concise News reports that Blackface claimed he is the original owner of the song but never got credited as a writer by Tuface.

This is coming exactly 15 years after Tuface released his own version of the song which brought him more into limelight.

Sharing the news of the release on his Instagram handle, Blackface wrote “Finally my #version of #africanqueen will soon be available on all platforms worldwide…”

“Just to clear the air again …I gave the initial singer the right to sing the song but I never got credited as a writer by the label that released it nor any acknowledgement from the singer while the song did so many numbers and won many awards since 2003/4 till date.”

“The singer included a third verse he wrote to the music when it was produced by OJB but I took that verse out and included the third I had written to make this version of mine totally written by self ….I can’t wait for you all to feel this one.”

Just recently, blackface issued a note of warning to his former group members, Tu face and Faze, warning them not to perform any of the songs put together by the defunct group.