Taraba Election: Tribunal Judgment Favours APC

Aminu Malle, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Jalingo/ Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, has defeated Hassan Bappa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the State National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja.

Concise News learned that the tribunal on Saturday ruled out the petition by Bappa against the APC candidate.

Malle was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the Supreme Court voided Malle's candidacy in a court ruling passed by June 13, 2019, and ordered that he be replaced by Kasimu Bello Maigari, who was later issued with the certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Taraba PDP Chairman Offers ‘Useful’ Advice To Youths

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba, Victor Kona has urged youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence by elites, Concise News reports.

Kona gave the advice on Sunday at the Swearing-in Ceremony of National Officials of Jukun-Kona Youths Development Association (JKYDA) in Jalingo.

He noted that youths were generally involved in all kinds of violent crimes, stressing that the practice was inimical to the society.

The party chairman, also urged the Jukun-Kona youths to avoid consumption of illicit drugs and to continue to organise themselves properly for future leadership in every sphere of social endeavour.

