Handlers of the N-Power scheme have cautioned beneficiaries against giving out personal details for the collection of their devices, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that there is a Google form in circulation for the alleged collection of devices by N-Power beneficiaries.

Checks by this news outlet revealed that the form is not from N-Power with the scheme confirming it on Monday.

According to a statement N-Power issued on its official social media handle, it described the Google form in circulation as “fake news.”

N-Power teach beneficiaries are optimist and ready to make impact in their various Place of Primary Assignments (PPA) as the new academic session begins in some states in the country, Concise News reports.

The N-Teach is one of the categories of the N-Power scheme which was launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari government in 2016.

Those in the N-Teach section of the N-Power scheme are deployed as teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the nation and paid an allowance of N30,000 monthly.

Concise News understands that the 2019/2020 academic session starts on Monday (9th, September, 2019) in several states in the country.

And just the new academic session begins, the scheme took to its Twitter handle to ask beneficiaries how they are gearing up for it.

It also asked them to share their plans for the new session in their schools as they get back to classes.

