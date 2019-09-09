Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 9th 2019.

APGA Boasts Of Winning Kogi Governorship Election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) talks tough ahead of the Kogi State governorship poll on November 16, 2019, as it promised to surprise those who take them for granted to win the election.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has chosen Sheikh Ibrahim Jibril as their flagbearer for the Gubernatorial election.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after giving the party’s flag and certificate to Jibril, the national chairman, Victor Oye, described the Kogi ballot as winnable by APGA.Having polled 15,217 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Sanni Teidi that polled 14,997, Jibril was declared winner by the APGA gubernatorial primary returning officer, Steve Nwoga.

Oye said, “We are the only political party in Nigeria with a clear-cut ideology. I have always said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon fade out. APGA is the only political party with a clean bill of health. Read more here.

Kogi Guber: What Wada Said About Dino Melaye, Others After PDP Primaries

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada has reacted to his victory in the party’s primary election in Lokoja, the state capital.

Wada disclosed that his victory in the September 3 governorship primaries was a victory for all the aspirants who partook in the election.

Concise News learned that the PDP governorship candidate, in a statement issued on Saturday, lauded and extremely appreciated the statesmanship displayed by his co-contestants during the primaries and the maturity exhibited after his emergence as the party candidate. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!