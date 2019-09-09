Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Monday, September 9th, 2019, on Concise News.

Benue Pensioners Protest: Demonstrators Hold Church Service At Govt House Gate, Make Strong Vow

Protesting Benue State pensioners on Sunday held a prayer session at the Government House’s gate, Markurdi, over unpaid N25 billion pension arrears and gratuities, Concise News reports.

According to NAN, the prayer session was organised by Concerned Pensioners.

The senior citizens had since September 4 been sleeping under rain and sunshine at the gate to drive home their demand.

The pensioners are demanding payment of over 20 months’ pension arrears and gratuity, amounting to N25 billion, owed them by the state government.

Reading from the Bible in the book of 1st Kings, Chapter 12, Verses 3 to 10, while preaching a sermon, Pastor John Awaodi urged the pensioners not to give up hope.

He said that God was with them since they were demanding their legitimate income.

Addressing the pensioners at the prayer session, their Leader, Peter Ikyado, said that they were not tired and would continue to sleep at the gate until paid.

Ikyado urged them to be steadfast and pray fervently. Read more here.

Benue PDP Chairman Tells Pensioners What To Do The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Benue, John Ngbede, has appealed to pensioners in the state to be patient with the Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration over their outstanding pension and gratuities, Concise News reports. Ngbede, who made the appeal at a press conference held on Saturday in Makurdi said that government was making frantic efforts to clear the arrears of their pension and gratuities. He said that part of government’s commitment to addressing the issue of pension and gratuities in the state was the constitution of Pensions Commission by the governor. According to him, the commission comprises of men and women of proven pedigree, who are, themselves, retirees from the civil service. ”The commission, which was inaugurated by Gov. Ortom recently, is vested with the mandate of tackling holistically issues of pensions to retirees, both in the arrears and on due basis. ”It is, therefore, a thing of concern that the senior citizens could stage such protests shortly after the inauguration of that commission. “The commission is theirs, and they ordinarily should have accorded some respect to it by allowing it to commence work without any hitch. ”By so doing, our respected retirees would have been seen as giving the commission, and by extension, the Gov. Ortom-led administration, benefit of the doubt.” Read more here.