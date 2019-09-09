King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde also known as K1 De Ultimate has addressed speculations on him marrying a Nigerian socialite, Aramide adenle.

Concise News understands that there were also rumours that K1 lavished a sum of fifteen million Naira to host a party for Adenle.

However, the fuji king noted that marriage is a holy rite ordained by God, adding that the only type he knows is the union that both families consent to.

A statement released by K1’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed reads “Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds that King of Fuji music, K1 De Ultimate had married a new wife.”

“The peddlers of this story also stated that he already has a daughter with the same woman and recently spent 15 million naira to host a party for her.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that marriage is a holy rite ordained by God and a man of K1’s calibre and accomplishments cannot be one to enter into such union without the knowledge of his family and friends which indeed include top media practitioners.”

” We find it repulsive that K1’s name could be dragged into one fictional marriage story wiithout any attempt to confirm the veracity or otherwise of such story.”

“We wish to inform friends, family, fans and the general public that indeed K1 performed at the mentioned ceremony because he was contracted to play at the Ibadan party.

How that translated into his marriage ceremony is one that we are yet to understand.”

“All K1 did at the event was to deliver a 100 percent A-class performance the K1 brand is known for and nothing more.”