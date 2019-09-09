The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has arrested a 19-year-old girl for falsifying her 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score from 164 to 264.

The UTME candidate identified as Rejoice Mordi was arrested at JAMB headquarters in Bwari area of Abuja, where she turned up in the company of her father to lodge a complaint of getting two result slips from JAMB after increasing her score.

Concise News gathered that upon interrogation, Mordi confessed to getting the fake result from one Iyanuoluwa via Whatsapp.

She disclosed that the fake JAMB agent sent the result to her phone after collecting her registration number and that of three other candidates.

This was disclosed in a statement on JAMB’s bulletin released on Sunday, September 8.

The statement reads: “The 19-year-old who falsified her 2019 UTME result from 164 to 264 had petitioned us for (allegedly) giving her two results in the 2019 UTME.

“The board, upon receipt of the complaint, invited the candidate who appeared before the board in the company of her father, Frank Emordi.

“The Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, read the riot act to the petitioner and her father and gave them a grace period to retrace their steps, knowing that there is forensic analysis that she falsified the score.

“Upon the expiration of the opportunity, after a thorough examination of the evidence, the candidate owned up to her misdeeds. She said the agent sent the inflated result to her through a Whatsapp group which she had deleted.

“Checks by the board revealed that the candidate had made three successful attempts at checking her result. However, on the candidate’s dashboard, 164 scores still remained. She has since been handed over to security agents for further interrogation.

“The candidate’s father appealed to the registrar, saying, “I talked to her (Rejoice) and she said a guy she met at the center collected her registration number and three of her friends.

“The man was the one who forwarded the results to them through Whatsapp. If she had informed me about that, I would not have followed her to the JAMB office.”

Concise News had also reported that the UTME result of Kingsley Unekwe was canceled by AMB for altering his score.

The board said 18-year-old Unekwe was caught inflating his original UTME score from 201 to 269.

He becomes the fifth person whose UTME result has been withdrawn and canceled by the board.

This was disclosed to reporters by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, when Unekwe and his mother appeared before some officials of the board in Abuja on Friday.

The registrar said Unekwe had edited the original score allocated to him by the board and presented it to his parents as the original result.

He said the boy’s parent had called the board, alleging irregularities in their son’s result, leading to their invitation to Abuja from Awka, Anambra state.

Unekwe, in the presence of his mother and officials of JAMB, confessed to have tampered with the original UTME result allocated to him by the board.

He said his original score of 201 didn’t meet the requirement to read medicine which his parents wanted him to study at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He explained that to make his parents happy, and proud, he had to edit the original UTME result to meet their expectation of him becoming a doctor.

Unekwe appealed to the board for clemency, feigning ignorance of his crime.

But JAMB registrar said the boy would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

Prof. Oloyede said: “Anybody who does post-result infraction, will have their results withdrawn by the board.

“You are the fifth person. Two of them are already being prosecuted because we showed them clearly that they forged their results to deceive their parents who are desperate like your parents are to study medicine.