The Imo State government is set to open up its budget details for the first time in five years, according to public finance advocacy firm, Budgit.

Concise News gathered that on Monday Budgit, in a Twitter post disclosed that Emeka Ihedioha led administration joins 15 other states, who as at April 2019, had made their budgets available to the public.

The tweet reads, “The Imo State Government will today release its 2019 budget. After years of secrecy, its 2015-2017 audited reports were last week released to BudgIT.

“The @EmekaIhedioha government is also poised to sign up to the Open Budget System.”

The administration of Rochas Okorocha last published its budget in 2014, according to BudgIt.

The previous administration also held on to local government funds and failed to conduct any elections at that level until few months to its expiration.

The erstwhile governor, now a federal lawmaker, had dissolved local governments in his first day in office in 2011.

Ihedioha’s government, however, had set up committees to probe the actions and policies of previous regimes.