How Juliet Ibrahim Found Out Iceberg Slim Was Cheating

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, said the reason she broke up with her immediate ex, Iceberg Slim, was because she found out that he was cheating.

Concise News understands that she made this known during an interview on a program tagged “The Delay Show.

According to the actress, the Nigerian music rapper was cheating on her a girlfriend of 4 years.

In the interview, Juliet Ibrahim stated that the reason she made the relationship public was she had doubts about Iceberg.

The actress went on to say her doubts were confirmed after her sister showed her a chat from a lady Iceberg Slim claimed he broke up with.

“I broke it off he didn’t expect it, he didn’t see it come when it happened, he was really devastated” she said.

Following a question on whether or not she misses him, she gave a negative response, adding that she has moved on but they are still friends.

Recall that Iceberg Slim had taken to social media to apologize to his ex-girlfriend about the crash of their relationship.

The rapper in the post on his Instagram page tagged the actress and admitted to her claims.

According to him, he had to spill the truth and do the needful because he wants to heal the wounds he has caused.

In her response to his apology during a programme on Accra Fm, the beautiful actress said she had forgiven him a long time ago, adding that the time of the apology was not auspicious.

She said “I feel like it’s coming too late but I appreciate the fact that he’s apologizing and clearing the air.”

“I remember when news of our break up started making the rounds; everybody was attacking me. I have no idea why people always choose to attack the woman when there is a breakup,” she added.