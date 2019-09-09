Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health on Sunday solicited the support of the World Bank in establishing an effective medical emergency transportation network in rural communities.

Ehanire, who made the appeal in a statement issued by the Head of the Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Enefaa Bob-Manuel, in Abuja, said this would help in addressing challenges of medical emergencies in Nigeria.

.

Concise News understands that Bob-Manuel said the minister spoke when he received a World Bank team on a mission for the Multi-phased Programmatic Approach (MPA): Improved Child Survival for Human Capital, Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) and Polio.

He said plans were underway for the establishment of an emergency response outfit by the ministry to tackle emergency cases towards curbing preventable deaths due to abject poverty, NAN reports.

“There is a need for collaboration and partnership to ensure the realization and sustainability of this type of project, as it will go a long way in reducing the number of lives lost on a daily basis, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Ehanire disclosed that a committee would be set up to work out modalities for the establishment of the project.

He also commended the World Bank for its giant strides in delivering quality healthcare services in Nigeria and urged it to do more to ensure the elimination and control of diseases in the country.

The minister assured the team of the Federal Government’s readiness to do everything within its power to ensure that collaborations and partnerships were maintained for effective, result-oriented healthcare delivery.