Eight persons have been killed in Ukwagba, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state state by suspected attackers from Agila in Benue, police in the state have said.

Concise News understands that during the attack, which occurred on Saturday, four of the victims were beheaded.

“The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Awosola Awotinde, top police officers and the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, rushed to the scene on receiving information on the incident,” spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said.

“We were informed by the people that the attackers came from neigbouring Agila community of Benue as they also burnt six houses and killed 20 goats.”

She gave the names of the beheaded victims as James Aleke, 55, Innocent Agbo, 65, Chukwu Enwe, 46, and Livinus Idoko, 70.

“The victims whose bodies were still intact are Ngozi Idenyi, 32, Jonathan Onwe, 10, Ify Aleke, 51, and Susanna Ogba, 54, while Okeh Nwankwo, 53, is currently hospitalised,” she added.

“The CP urged the people to remain calm and avoid undertaking reprisal attacks as the command will ensure that peace is restored in the area.”

Odah urged the Federal Government to intervene in the matter, saying the situation had deteriorated seriously.

She also called on both state governments to re-double efforts to permanently tackle the issue.

“The attack was last witnessed on Aug.27 when two persons were killed in the community,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe, who visited the scene of the attack, believes that stakeholders in the area were responsible for the killings as he criticised them for allowing the killings to continue, saying it was sad.

“You should know the people causing trouble in your domains as the traditional rulers should be able to identify those fomenting trouble in the area,” he said.

“We are tired of the sentiments coming from this council but seek action because some people wrote undertaking to the state government, to ensure peace.”

He directed that all the people who signed the undertaking for the government must produce the perpetrators as they agreed to be held responsible if such event occurred.

As for the Chairman of the council, Clement Odah, he blamed those that were not happy with his administration for the killings.