Etinosa Opines 'Runs Girls' Can Make Country Better

Controversial Social Media comedian, Etinosa Idemudia, has said that “runs girls” also known as prostitutes can make a country better, Concise News reports.

She made this known through an open letter which she uploaded on her Instagram page.

The letter which was posted with the caption “God ministered to me very early this morning. I wrote down as I heard from him. Happy Sunday”, was penned according to alleged directions she got from above.

According to her, the ladies could help make the country better through their connectivity with the leaders.

Etinosa urged the runs girls to plead with the politicians on embarking on things that will make their tenure in offices a remarkable one.

Read the letter below;