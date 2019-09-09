The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Monday sacked the candidate of the member representing Ikwo\Ezza South Federal Constituency, Lazarus Ogbee.

Ogbee was declared the winner of the election conducted on 23rd February 2019 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Tribunal headed by Justice Sika Henry Aprioku also declared his opponent and plaintiff in the matter, Chinedu Ogar of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) as the winner of the election.

Concise News understands that Ogar had gone to court to challenge the results of the election claiming that his votes were erroneously reduced by INEC to favour of Ogbee.

The court agreed with him and restored the voter canceled in over 10,000 wards earlier canceled by INEC in some wards Ikwo and in Onueke Urban in Ezza South.

The final results of the election should be 36,238 votes for the APC as against PDP’s 33,263 votes.

The Tribunal also directed INEC to immediately issue the APC candidate certificate of return and withdraw the one issued earlier to the PDP candidate.