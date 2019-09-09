Senator who represented Kogi West in the eighth National Assembly, Dino Melaye has reacted to speculations on him being the father of Ex-BBNaija housemate Tboss’ baby.

Tboss reportedly welcomed a baby on July 30 this year and there have been several speculations on the paternity of the baby.

Many of her fans earlier alleged that former Big Brother Africa housemate Uti Nwachukwu was responsible for her pregnancy, while others claimed it was Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin.

However, Melaye, in a post on his social media handle debunked claims that he is the father of the baby, claiming they never dated.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page Melaye wrote: “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child.

“Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father, It’s Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly.”

Just recently, Tboss narrated how she had kept her pregnancy away from social media before delivery.

According to the BBNaija star, the present generation is always quick to post every detail about celebrities on their social media platforms.