The newly appointed Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Cyprian E Otoibhi has assumed duty in Lagos state.

Concise News understands that the Public Relations Officer, Kehinde Mary Bada in a statement on Monday, said Otoibhi replaced Mr. Tajudeen Balogun who has been transferred to Zone F.

In a brief handing over ceremony held at the Command headquarters in Alausa, Balogun thanked God and the Commandant General, Abdullahi Mohammed Gana, for the opportunity to serve and for the achievements recorded during his three and a half year tenure.

He commended the Lagos government for providing the enabling environment through logistic support which he said, contributed immensely to the success so far recorded by the Corps.

Balogun lauded the personnel for “exhibiting a high level of professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties”.

He urged them to extend the same level of cooperation to his successor to enable him to improve on the successes recorded so far.

In his address, Otoibhi promised to continue from where his predecessor stopped while charging the officers and men of the Command to respect the stipulated rules and regulations.

He admonished the personnel to deal with the public “with the utmost respect”.

Prior to his deployment, Otoibhi had served in FCT, Kogi, Katsina and Bayelsa State Commands respectively.