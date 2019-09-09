The Abuja Federal High Court has summoned the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, to appear before it over rape allegations.

Concise News understands that on Monday the high court ordered them to appear before the court within 14 days.

However, this news medium had earlier reported that Busola Dakolo has approached an Abuja High Court demanding a public apology from the pastor.

She said his denial of the rape allegation had negatively impacted her marriage.

Concise News has of June 28 reported that Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape while making some explosive disclosures about COZA Pastor to Y! TV.

She accused the cleric of raping her when she was still very young. However, Fatoyinbo had since reacted to the reports, denying ever raping the woman.

Fatoyinbo admitted that Busola Dakolo and her family “attended the church during the early start of the church in 1999”, but claims he “never had any private interactions with her beyond my pastoral duties”

The case has since lingered and several other claims being made by both parties.

It was recalled that the embattled COZA pastor had for the past two days reported at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Garki Area 10, Abuja for grilling.

Pastor Fatoyinbo spent Tuesday night and the great part of Wednesday at FCID where he was questioned by detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Adaku Anya.

It was gathered that Fatoyinbo left the police on Wednesday morning to freshen up after which he came back to the FCID for another session with the investigators.

According to Force spokesman DCP Frank Mba, the clergyman had been asked to return for another round of questioning.

“We are taking our time to ensure that the investigation was properly carried out. It is premature to talk about the details of the investigation,” he said.

“So, I won’t be able to tell you whether a prima facie case has been established against him.

“We have directed him to come again tomorrow (today), for further questioning.”