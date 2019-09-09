Wave-making Afrobeat singer Burna Boy has another feat for himself, as ‘Anybody,’ a song off the latest African Giant album was used on American movie , Ballers.

The series stars American actor and former professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson.

The 28-year-old singer reacted to the development in a tweet on Monday.

See his tweet below

Burna boy recently disclosed his intentions to cross over to American music industry.

The award-winning singer said his goal is to cross foreign singers over to African music.

He said ”Yeah, I care about crossing over, but like in the opposite way. It’s like I want to come here (US) and cross you over to where I am (Africa). Because where i am is the actual home or the beginning”.