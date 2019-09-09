President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians and Basketball fans all over the world in celebrating D’Tigers for a successful outing at FIBA World Cup 2019.

The team had defeated China, 86-73, and securing a place for Olympics 2020.

President Buhari, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, congratulated the team for the energetic, resilient and skilful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament.

Buhari assured the team that the nation remains proud of them.

He commended officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, President Buhari noted that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world.