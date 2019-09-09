The Nigerian government should consider the agitations of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to avoid distraction, Concise News reports.

This counsel came from elder statesman and Secretary-General of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Ayo Opadokun.

Concise News learned that Opadokun said the agitations of the group may be right but he does not back their mode of operation.

“To people in government, IPOB members are rebels but to those who are fighting for self-determination, they are doing something that is totally acceptable,” he told Daily Independent.

“Nobody gives you your right anywhere in the world, you must fight for it every day”.

“If that is one of the ways by which they could do so, the Nigerian government should do what is right and respond favourably if they don’t want an unnecessary distraction.

“I may not support the method employed by IPOB because there may be other better means with which they can press home their demands” he said.

“You don’t condemn agitations. To you, they are rebels. For the cause they are fighting, they are icons because if what they are fighting for succeeded, you will not continue to have monopoly on what you currently hold.”

He added that “The struggle of self-determination is the anthem for this millennium. Any ruler anywhere in the world who imagines that he can continue to use force to hold the people together is deceiving himself.

“Such a leader is living in fool’s paradise. The problem you have is that some of our people are hypocrites in all manifestations.

“They want to eat and remain with any government of the day so that they can have contracts, so they don’t want to be heard.

“Even though they share the same feelings with what those IPOB members are doing but they also want to be in the good books of the government”.

“No society can ever develop with that mindset. In the ideological world, the society is a kind of class struggle.

“The lower cadre are the last, the middle class and the wealthy or noveau riche at the top.

“Usually in any society that will develop or grow, it is the middle class that will force down certain concessions from the noveau riche that will percolate to them and them to the lower class.

“But when those who are in the middle class are busy with agitations to get contracts for themselves, marry more wives, buy customized cars, if that is the preponderance of the middle class of any population, then that society has lost it. That is what has happened to Nigeria. ”