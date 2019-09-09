TV stars, Bambam and Teddy A’s Traditional wedding seem more like another reunion party for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Concise News reports.
Bambam and Teddy A shocked their fans earlier in August when they announced their engagement on their Instagram handles.
Their love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.
Teddy A and Bambam’s traditional wedding held on Saturday September 7 in Ilaro town, Ogun state and was graced by former housemates.
Some of them are cee-c, Anto Lecky, Nina Ivy, Leo DaSilva, Lolu, Khloe.
See their lovely photos below
Cee-c
Leo DaSilva
Antolecky
Lolu
Nina Ivy