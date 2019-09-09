Bambam and Teddy A (source: Instagram)
Bambam and Teddy A (source: Instagram)

TV stars, Bambam and Teddy A’s Traditional wedding seem more like another reunion party for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Concise News reports.

Bambam and Teddy A shocked their fans earlier in August when they announced their engagement on their Instagram handles.

Their love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.

Teddy A and Bambam’s traditional wedding held on Saturday September 7 in Ilaro town, Ogun state and was graced by former housemates.

Some of them are cee-c, Anto Lecky, Nina Ivy, Leo DaSilva, Lolu, Khloe.

See their lovely photos below

Cee-c

Cee-c (source: Instagram)
Cee-c (source: Instagram)

Leo DaSilva

Leo dasilva (source: Instagram)
Leo dasilva (source: Instagram)

Antolecky

AntoLecky (Source: Instagram)
AntoLecky (Source: Instagram)

Lolu

Lolu (source: Instagram)
Lolu (source: Instagram)

Nina Ivy

Nina Ivy (source: Instagram)
Nina Ivy (source: Instagram)