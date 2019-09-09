Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has spoken on hugs between him and UK metropolitan police Khafi, Concise News reports.

Omashola and Khafi’s friendship has left many confused on the sudden closeness between them since the eviction of her love interest, Gedoni.

Clearing the air on their closeness while speaking with the show host, Ebuka on Sunday, Omashola said khafi was her padi.

He told Ebuka that he enjoys Khafi’s hug the same way she enjoys her conversation.

Meanwhile, Omashola had said that having sex with Khafi wouldn’t be a difficult task for him.

He said: “I just decided to keep my own distance. If I want to have sex with the girl, I will and I don’t give a fvkk. But at the same time, I know what I’m practising and what I’m looking for.”