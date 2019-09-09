Tacha’s boyfriend, Lami has responded to BBNaija evicted housemate Sir Dee’s claims that meeting her is fire, Concise News understands.

Sir Dee had said that Tacha looks tough on the outside, but she is a loving person.

The evicted housemate said this in defence of Tacha, after she stirred fan’s reactions for blasting 30-year-old Seyi, saying he has not achieved what she has at the age of 23.

Sir Dee said: “Meeting her is fire, that is all you see but that is the beauty of fire it melts everything. Tacha is an emotional human being she feelings deeply and that is how she needs that wall..”

Sharing the video on his social media handle, Lami said: “How he just understands HER totally like he has known her all his life is beyond my understanding.

Thank You @sirdee_da for being a friend indeed.”

Meanwhile, Ladi recently expressed his curiosity to see Tacha again, after spending sixty two days in the big brother house.

He wrote “Big brother do and finish o, i need my girlfriend back, abeg”