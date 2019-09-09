BBNaija 2019: Tacha Blasts Seyi Over Achievements

Self-acclaimed Portharcourt first daughter, Tacha, has caused a stir on viewers after she compared herself with Seyi, a fellow housemate of the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.

The social media sensation raised the eyebrows after she told Ebuka during the eviction show which took place on Sunday night, that she has achieved more than the fellow housemate.

Following her outpour, several persons described her to be all types of pepper even as she calls herself spicy while some condemned her words.

Ebuka had asked Seyi about his fights with Tacha, and he revealed that though Tacha is a sweet little girl, she tries to put up a “gangster” that is not in her.

Tacha, who rose up to defend herself, retorted stating Seyi is always drunk, and the fact that they tried to talk about their issues yesterday, his “alcohol level” just couldn’t let him be great.

The controversial Instagram queen then dropped the bomb, adding that what she has achieved at 23, the 30-year-old doctor cum actor hasn’t achieved it yet.

The Look on Diane's Face was Priceless, that look of "Oh, What a Poor Boi " Tacha is a bastard 😂😂😂…#BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/SYf0UlghRk — ÒGBÉNI_BAMBAM🇳🇬 (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) September 8, 2019

Prior to this time, a few people have always foreseen them falling in love with each other as it was obvious that the Awolowo’s grandson had expressed his comfortability around her.

Seyi has once revealed that he gets jealous when he sees her with other contestants, Concise News understands.

A few days before his revelation, the housemates were spotted hugging each other passionately at the luxury Head of House (HOH) room.

However, while fight have begun between them, the medical professional promised he will ensure she gets the third strike.

Seyi had made the vow when they engaged in a heated argument, which generated after Tacha got angry at him for shouting her name.