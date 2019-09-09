Warri-born Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola has declared that he would save gangster Ike if he is nominated for possible eviction, Concise News understands.

This is coming after Omashola won the veto power game of chance, which earned him 100 Bet9ja coins and the ‘Save and Replace’ privilege which comes with the position.

Omashola also hinted that some housemate came to trade coins with him to remain in the Big brother house.

Recall that Ike who was last week’s veto power holder used his authority to save Omashola from eviction last week.

Omashola was put up for possible eviction after his team, “Legend”, lost their game.

After saving Omashola, the US-based Nigerian replaced him with Cindy.