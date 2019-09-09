Just evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Venita has described her friendship with Frodd as ‘oil and water’, Concise News reports.

Venita’s journey in the Pepper Dem House came to an end on Sunday, September 8, as she became the fifteenth Housemate to be Evicted from the show.

Speaking on stage with Ebuka, the beautiful actress said: “myself and Frodd are like oil and water…sometimes he drives me up the wall but i appreciate the line of positivity that he also has in him. Frodd is entertaining.

Venita was shown a clip of the housemates who nominated her for eviction and she expressed shock.

Nevertheless, Venita stated that she still loves the Housemates who put her up for Eviction.

The mother of two also hinted on housemates that will make it to final rounds of the reality TV show, they are: Frodd cindy omashola mercy.