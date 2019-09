A video has emerged of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy showing off her private part while with her love interest, Ike who played with her vibrator, Concise News reports.

Dressed in a black lingerie, Mercy flashed her private part severally, as she tried to drag her vibrator from Ike who was in his underwear.

The night dress with a slit opened opened to reveal her private part to the camera.

Watch the video below;

Ike using mercy vibrator and mercy showing her pussy #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Qh0lxIkSv0 — ig: mr_oluwajojo (@Mr_oluwajojo) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Ike and Mercy made record to emerge winners of Head of House challenge last week.