Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has revealed that Venita betrayed her while she was in the Big brother house, Concise News reports.

Venita’s journey in the pepper dem house ended on Sunday, September 8 for having the least number of votes.

Speaking during the Sunday live eviction show, Omashola stated that the mother of two turned down his affection when she newly came into the house.

He said venita’s decision to go with Frodd hurt him

According to him, the pair had decided to relate as friends but Venita never sided with him on issues in the house, but rather ”na she dey front on the line with the knife dey come stab me”.

Meanwhile, Venita had earlier complained that Omashola and Frodd seem to be head over heels for her.

Venita said she actually enjoys Frodd’s company more and thinks Omashola is more aggressive.

She said “I’m starting to feel uncomfortable and because Frodd get sense, his tone, he’s easier to be around.

“But oga (Omashola) is a lot more aggressive and a lot more loud and I’m like ‘bruv y’all need to stop this shi*t,” she said.