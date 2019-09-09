Contoversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has won this week’s veto power game of chance, Concise News reports.

The challenge saw housemates unlock a padlock from one steel wire mesh and placing the unlocked padlock on a stool next to the table of keys.

There were 33 padlocks locked on the steel wire mesh with their keys placed randomly on the table. All the Housemates were asked to do was pick one and open a padlock.

In a short space of time, Omashola unlocked a padlock in record time.

Although Omashola was the first to unlock his padlock, he was closely followed by Mercy and Ike.

Reacting to his victory, Omashola shouted “I get another week in the House”

For winning the Veto Power Game of Chance, he earned 100 Bet9ja coins and the ‘Save and Replace’ privilege which comes with the position.