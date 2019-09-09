Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Thelma has spoken on how Seyi’s comments still hurts her mother, while hailing Tacha, Concise News reports.

Tacha had taken a swipe at Seyi on Sunday, by saying that he is yet to achieve what she has achieved at 23.

Reacting to Tacha’s comments, Thelma recounted how Seyi had told her that her late brother already took her success to grave.

In a comment on her Instagram handle, Thelma noted that her mother is yet to get over the hurts from Seyi’s words.

She wrote “so many people are acting like they have forgotten, you won’t believe how Seyi’s comment about my late bro affected my mum especially and i kept mute all these while like nothing happened people sha issok…. thanks for reminding me then, Thanks Tacha for speaking”

Thelma’s journey in the house ended on Sunday, July 28, as she did not get enough votes, making her the seventh to be evicted.