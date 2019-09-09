38-year-old Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola was spotted having a hard-on after the Saturday night party, Concise News reports.

The erection began while Omashola who seemed tipsy played with the female housemates.

The controversial housemate who could not hold the urge rocked Venita from behind in the Head of House room.

Observing this, Venita tried to wave him off by pushing him with her butt while saying “Omashola stop this thing“

Other housemates who were surprised at the act could not conceal the boner, seeing the model erect.

Meanwhile, Venita recently educated him on different types of vibrators and how they work, after he revealed to her that some housemates came into the Big brother’s house with vibrators.