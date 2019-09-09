The Nigerian Army says it has killed many terrorists in Gworege village within Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It added that troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community where crouching terrorists were reportedly hibernating.

Army Spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a communique on Sunday which was seen by Concise News.

Colonel Musa said the raid was carried out following credible information received from well-meaning Nigerians about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village.

“The terrorists engaged the troops in a firefight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

“Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following: Six AK 47 Rifles and Sixty-six 7.62 MM ammunition.

“No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action. Unfortunately, a hunter was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilized and is fast recovering,” Colonel Sagir stated.

The army spokesman further revealed that many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

Army Arrests Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers In Borno

The troops of the Nigerian Army in Lafiya Dole had said it has arrested four Boko Haram insurgents’ logistics suppliers in Borno State.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi disclosed this during the destruction of four vehicles and essential commodities seized from the insurgents in Maiduguri.

NAN reports that Adeniyi decried the nonchalant attitude of some traders and commercial vehicle operators who supplied and transported logistics to the insurgents.

“There are no petrol stations in the Sambisa Forest, Algarno, Baga, and Gwoza; the logistics sustaining the insurgents is coming from Maiduguri, Damaturu and other settlements.

“Some commercial vehicle operators fabricated their tanks to a 200-liter capacity, to enable them to supply and sell petrol to the insurgents at the rate of N245 per liter.

“Troops at checkpoints arrested four vehicles on their way to deliver a large consignment of logistics to the insurgents in the hinterland.

“The insurgency will have stopped if not for the people who patronize them; our effort is to arrest illegal business aiding the insurgency.

“Boko Haram logicians will neither be tolerated nor ignored, anybody who engages or allow his vehicle to transport insurgents’ logistics would be prosecuted because you are part of them and an enemy of the state,” he said.

Adeniyi listed the items seized to include diesel concealed as palm oil; bread, grain, mats, sacks, motorcycle spare parts and items used by the insurgents to produce Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He called on the people and the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers to sensitize its members on the need to desist from transporting goods for the insurgents, warning that such vehicles would be seized and destroyed.