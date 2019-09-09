Apostle Johnson Suleman has declared that the new week will attract mercies to peoples direction in his prophetic declarations, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that Apostle Suleman who is the Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OMF) said this in a statement on Monday where he declared also that the new week will come with favour.

He further prophesied that what many will do what has not been done in their families before now in the new week.

“This week shall extend divine tender mercies in your direction,” he tweeted on his handle.

“You will attract help and helpers…those contemplating to favour you shall do so this week..,what has not been done in your family; you will be the one to do it in Jesus name.”

T. B Joshua Cries

Concise News had reported that amid the new wave of xenophobic attacks, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) Prophet T.B Joshua could not hold back tears as he let them out on Sunday at the church’s service.

T.B Joshua composed an emotional song to address the issues of xenophobia and disunity affecting the continent of Africa.

The televangelist proceeded to the stage with the SCOAN Choir.

He decided not to talk but express his feeling and that of like-minded Africans and the world at large through this special composition urging Africa to unite in love and solidarity. “Africa unite!”

In the song, he asked Africans not let fellow Africans feel unwelcome to their countries.

Also, he prayed people’s heart will be moved as they listen.