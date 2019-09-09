This is the advanced week 10 2019 UK football pools fixtures, games plus all panel matches across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the week 9 2019 UK football pools results, draws and fixtures.

In the first division, there would be nine games with one late kickoff (LKO) and early kickoff (EKO). The LKO is Liverpool Vs Newcastle at number 3 while the EKO is Norwich Vs Manchester City at number 5.

Overall, there the EKO games are numbers 3, 13, and 46 while the LKO game is only number 5.

Bury Vs Portsmouth at number 25 is a void game in the week 10 UK football pools fixtures.

Week 10 UK 2019 Football Pools Fixtures

Below are the fixtures for this weekend football pools games in the UK across all divisions:

WEEK 10 – UK 2019/2020 , 14-Sep-2019