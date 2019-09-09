uk football pools fixtures games matches week 8 2019
Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is the advanced week 10 2019 UK football pools fixtures, games plus all panel matches across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News had earlier posted the week 9 2019 UK football pools results, draws and fixtures.

In the first division, there would be nine games with one late kickoff (LKO) and early kickoff (EKO).  The LKO is Liverpool Vs Newcastle at number 3 while the EKO is Norwich Vs Manchester City at number 5.

Overall, there the EKO games are numbers 3, 13, and 46 while the LKO game is only number 5.

Bury Vs Portsmouth at number 25 is a void game in the week 10 UK football pools fixtures.

Week 10 UK 2019 Football Pools Fixtures

Below are the fixtures for this weekend football pools games in the UK across all divisions:

WEEK 10 – UK 2019/2020 14-Sep-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Bournemouth         Everton Sunday
2 Brighton         Burnley
3 Liverpool         Newcastle EKO
4 Man Utd.         Leicester
5 Norwich         Man City LKO
6 Sheff Utd.         Southampton
7 Tottenham         Crystal P.
8 Watford         Arsenal Sunday
9 Wolves         Chelsea
10 Barnsley         Leeds Sunday
11 Blackburn         Millwall
12 Charlton         Birmingham
13 Fulham         West Brom EKO
14 Huddersfield         Sheff Wed. Sunday
15 Hull         Wigan
16 Middlesboro         Reading
17 Preston         Brentford
18 Q.P.R.         Luton
19 Stoke         Bristol C.
20 Swansea         Nott’m For.
21 Accrington         Sunderland
22 Wimbledon         Shrewsbury
23 Blackpool         Milton K.D.
24 Burton A.         Coventry
25 Bury (“V”) vs        (“V”) Portsmouth Void Void
26 Gillingham         Wycombe
27 Ipswich         Doncaster
28 Lincoln         Bristol R.
29 Oxford Utd.         Tranmere
30 Peterboro         Rochdale
31 Rotherham         Bolton
32 Southend         Fleetwood
33 Crawley         Mansfield
34 Crewe         Cambridge U.
35 Exeter         Leyton O.
36 Forest G.         Colchester
37 Northampton         Newport Co.
38 Oldham         Grimsby
39 Port Vale         Plymouth
40 Salford C.         Cheltenham
41 Scunthorpe         Morecambe
42 Stevenage         Carlisle
43 Swindon         Macclesfield
44 Walsall         Bradford C.
45 Aberdeen         St Johnstone
46 Hamilton         Celtic EKO
47 Hearts         Motherwell
48 Kilmarnock         Hibernian
49 Rangers         Livingston