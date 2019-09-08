Following the recent Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians not to retaliate.

Adeboye maintained that it was better to leave the matter for the government to control, and not for citizens to engage in reprisals.

Concise News learned that the RCCG made this appeal on Friday night at the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the church tagged “Lifted into Glory.”

Some Nigerians had attacked businesses linked to South Africans in major parts of the country, in response to attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Adeboye said: “You don’t know what it means to be in another man’s land, not knowing what will happen. Be careful. Don’t retaliate against South Africa because of the Nigerians who are still in South Africa.

“Anytime they say that a university is rioting, the people who are rioting are usually ten per cent of the population of the university, the rest of us lock ourselves in the room, reading.

“The average South African is a decent person, I know that. Those who are causing trouble are not many. If you have a South African living near you, show them, love, protect them from any harm.

“If the government was to repatriate all Nigerians from South Africa, they will be back in the next two months. Do we have enough jobs for those who stayed back in Nigeria, in the first place, not to talk of repatriating people back?

“For the sake of your kit and kin, don’t retaliate against South Africa, let us leave this issue for the government to handle, while we pray for God to give them wisdom and understanding to handle the situation.”