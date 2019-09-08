Serena Williams’ search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will continue as she lost 6-3, 7-5 to Bianca in the 2019 US Open final, Concise News reports.

Bianca, 19, becomes the first woman from Canada to win a Grand Slam after producing a sparkling performance to beat Serena in the US Open final.

She was playing in her first major final and gifted the ideal start after Williams double-faulted to drop serve.

The teen stayed in control and won the opening set 6-3, took it a notch higher when she ruthlessly took advantage of a poor Williams serving day and served for the match at 5-2.

Serena fought back in stunning style to level the set at 5-5 but when serving to stay in the match, Bianca found her form back and on her third championship, she cracked a forehand return for a winner to make history.

The American had lost the US Open final in 2018 to Naomi Osaka not long after she came back from maternity break.

Nadal Gunning For Crown

In the male category of the competition Rafael Nadal will battle for a 19th Grand Slam title against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday after easing past Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final.

The world No. 2 beat Berrettini 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 6-1 on Friday night to join Russia’s Medvedev in the final and can land a second major title of the year with victory.

A win would see him split the four majors with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and open a lead of more than 2,000 points in the race to end the season as tennis’ top-ranked male.

He will also close the gap on Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record of 20 titles to just one tournament win should he get over the line.

Given his dominance at the French Open, he would hope to match the Swiss next year.

Writing off his final opponent would be a dangerous move, however. Medvedev boasts more match wins than any other man in 2019.

His win over Dimitrov was his 50th of the season. His form in the American hard-court summer has been nothing short of tremendous.

He has reached finals in all four of the events he’s played, winning a first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati. One of those two final defeats was against Nadal at the Rogers Cup.

The 6-3 6-0 scoreline was hardly flattering to the young Russian but he has since grown in confidence and he is more than capable of an upset.

But Nadal – who has won the title in each of the four previous occasions where he was the only ‘Big Three’ member left standing in the semi-finals- remains the strong favourite to land title No. 19 when he competes in the 27th major final of his illustrious career.