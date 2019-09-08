Squash: Federation Selects Final Flagbearers For Close Camping Ahead Of World Championships

The Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) has selected the final eight players for close camping ahead of the Men’s World Team Championship in the United States in December.

A total of 22 players, grouped into two, participated in a week long open trials and competed against each other in a round robin format at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The trials was aimed at selecting the best for close camping in Ilorin next month ahead of the global showpiece, where Nigeria would be making a first appearance after 20 years.

According to the media officer of NSF, Uchenna Uba, the trials had exposed young talents who eventually made the final eight.

”We had wanted to invite only the best and senior players we had in mind but we decided to make it open so that everyone will be given a chance.

“The idea paid off as we saw junior players like Onas Adegoke making it to the final.

“The players selected acquired the highest number of points after playing each other in round robin, with a win for three points and loss for zero point.

”We can say we have achieved the aim of the trials but can only hope that the players put in their best to ensure a good outing in the long run, in US,” Uba added.

The players selected in group one are Sadiq Taiwo with 30 points, Onas Adegoke on 27 points while Gabriel Olufunmilayo and Femi Shedara obtained 24 and 21 points respectively.

Group two boasts of Kehinde Samuel ranked in first position with 30 points, Idowu Enimakure with 27, Lanre Abdulrahman on 24 and Victor Daniel on 21 points.

Meanwhile Abubakar Adamu and Desmond Iguodala will join the team as reserves after finishing both on 18 point.

The World Championship is scheduled for December 14 to December 22.