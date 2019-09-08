See How D'Tigers Celebrated Olympic Qualification In China (Pictures)

Players, coaches and fans punched the air in excitement as Nigeria’s D’Tigers qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday night in far away China.

The 2015 African champs, playing in front of China’s army of passionate supporters, subdued the hosts 86 to 73 in their final Classification game at the 2019 FIBA World Cup to earn the Olympic ticket.

Concise News reports that this is Nigeria’s third straight qualification for the Olympics. The country’s senior men’s basketball team had featured at the last two Summer Games in London (2012) and Rio (2016).

They had finished third in Group B with three points and hence dropped into the classification area of the tournament as Africa’s top performers.

The West Africans eventually cemented their place at next year’s Olympics by finishing as the highest-ranked African country at the 32-team tournament.

Below are pictures from China: