The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on policemen in Lagos State to squarely face security issues in the state.

He said this when the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu visited him at the State House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said adequate security was at the centre of actualising the Lagos State’s aspiration to transform its economy and make it 21st Century compliant.

He further said his administration has prioritised provision of logistics and material support for improved security operations to sustain 24-hour commercial activities across the State.

He also promised to collaborate with the Nigeria Police to increase security surveillance at the grassroots through community policing arrangement of the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu charged the police officers to justify the confidence reposed in them to fight crime and keep the country safe, adding all hands must be on deck in providing watertight security across the nation.

He said, “We need to sustain Lagos 24-hour economy to boost Nigeria’s non-oil revenue, 70 per cent of which is derived from Lagos. There is no way we can’t sustain the economy if people feel insecure to move freely.

“It will only happen if we have sound security formation across Lagos and adjourning states in the Southwest region.

“If Lagos is secure adequately, every nook and cranny of the country would feel the effect in terms of improvement in economic indices and quality of life of our people.

“Lagos Government has been supporting all security agencies and we will continue to do so to actualise our aspiration of transforming the State’s economy to comply with modern realities.”

Speaking during the visit, IGP Mohammed Adamu charged officers of the Lagos State Police Command to redouble their efforts in fighting crime in the state.

Adamu said the community policing plan had received massive support from local vigilante groups, including the Oodu’a Peoples Congress (OPC), which had indicated their readiness to partner with the police.

He said, “We have agreed that we will send our special forces to the Southwest to work with our officers police commands across the states. The activities of these special forces will be targeting at areas where bandits and kidnappers are found.

“I am aware our commands have been receiving significant logistics support from your government. Because of this, I felt the need to personally come here and appreciate you for the gesture, and also to motivate our officers.”