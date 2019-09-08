The Kaduna State Police Command says successful candidates for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force will undergo medical screening between September 9 and 14, at all zonal Police headquarters.

Concise News reports that the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna.

“The command wishes to inform the general public, particularly successful candidates, who passed the recent Police recruitment aptitude test that, there is going to be Medical Screening Exercise nationwide.

“It is scheduled to take place between September 9 and 14 at all Police zonal headquarters simultaneously.

“Kaduna State indigenes who were successful, should be in Abuja for their medical screening at Zone 7 Headquarters.’’

Sabo said the candidates were to appear at the screening centres in white round neck T-shirt, white shorts and white Canvass.

He said they were also to report at the venues at 7:00 a.m., with original print-out of their Guarantor’s Form, Acknowledgement Letters and two white background recent passport sized photographs.

“Candidates who are yet to see their Names can equally check on the Nigeria Police recruitment portal (www.recruitment.npf.gov.ng) as released by Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Members of the general public who are not part of the exercise are hereby advised to stay clear of the screening venue as stringent measures have been put in place to deal with such people,’’ he said.

According to Sabo, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Ali Janga, enjoins the good people of the state to go about their lawful businesses as the Command is doing everything possible to ensure safety of lives and property of citizens.

Nigeria is not ready for state police – lawmaker

In related news, a member of the House of Representatives, Adejoro Adeogun (APC-Ondo), has said that Nigeria’s political class is not ready for state police.

Adeogun in an interview with journalists in Abuja, recommended decentralisation of the current police force and effective community policing to address insecurity in the country instead of the call for the establishment of state police.

Adeogun, who represents Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency of Ondo, said that governors would use state police as a tool to intimidate opposition if established.

“I am aware that there were few occasions when attempts were made to amend the constitution to allow for state police and it was opposed by some parts of the country.

“There is a lot of suspicion because the political class does not handle power very well; give a governor powers to appoint the Commissioner of Police, he will use the same police to overwhelm the opponent.

“Lets look at what is happening with state electoral commissions, the opposition party hardly win elections in the state, the same thing will happen when we have state police, the opposition will not get security protection.

“We are not prepared for state police, what we can do is to decentralise the current police until such a time that our nation is matured enough for that,” he said.



The lawmaker stressed the need to amend required areas of the law so that it can be more effective to provide funds and training for the security agencies to do their job effectively without which we shall continue to face challenges.