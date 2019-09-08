Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, September 8th, 2019.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that the Fulani are ready to collect land and settle in any part of the country, Concise News understands. This statement came from the President of the Miyetti Allah Bello Bodejo who was reacting to the war Ohanaeze declared against erring pastoralists caught up trespassing from one community to another.

The Federal Government has denied reports of a bomb explosion at the South African High Commission in Abuja, Concise News reports. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, denied the report in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

The Delta State Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba the state capital, on Saturday dismissed the petition challenging the victory of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district. Concise News learned a three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Abubakar has dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Evelyn Oboro, for lacking merits.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday began the evacuation of distressed Nigerians that suffered from the recent xenophobic attacks from South Africa. In a statement signed by Minister for Consular and Immigration at the Nigerian Consular in Johannesburg South Africa, Anthony Ogbe, said that the exercise which was initially scheduled for Friday, September 6 was shifted to Saturday, September 7.

ActionAid Nigeria on Saturday called on African governments and the African Union to speak with one voice and take the necessary steps towards finding a lasting solution to xenophobia on the continent. Concise News understands that the organization made the call in a statement by its communications coordinator, Nihinlola Ayanda, in Abuja on Saturday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday visited the Surulere and Ajah mall allegedly looted during the xenophobic reprisal attacks, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the malls (perceived to be housing South African businesses) were among those where some Nigerians stormed during in retaliation for the killing of their compatriots by South Africans.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has urged his South African counterpart to avoid inflammatory comments following renewed xenophobic attacks. Onyeama said this in a reaction to a comment by the South African minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor that many Nigerians in her country are into drug peddling and human trafficking.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is no interested in an apology from South East governors, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had in a letter titled “Operation Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors” asked the South East governors to de-proscribe IPOB, and render a public apology.

Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Teddy A and BamBam have taken their love affair to another level as they took the first step towards sealing the union. The duo shocked their fans earlier in August when they announced their engagement on their Instagram handles.

Serena Williams’ search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will continue as she lost 6-3, 7-5 to Bianca in the 2019 US Open final, Concise News reports. Bianca, 19, becomes the first woman from Canada to win a Grand Slam after producing a sparkling performance to beat Serena in the US Open final.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.