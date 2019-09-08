This is the roundup of the latest Biafra world news online update for today Sunday, September 8th, 2019 on Concise News.

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has warned Nigerian governors owing salaries to stay away from travelling abroad.

Concise News understands that the pro-Biafra leader said this recently in an interview with BEN TV London.

According to him, IPOB would continue to hold Nigerian politicians accountable, adding that the attack on a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu is a “Family matter.”

“Very soon, any governor who has not paid salaries will not come abroad anymore. If you are owing salaries you’re not allowed to go abroad anymore,” he said.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is no interested in an apology from South East governors, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had in a letter titled “Operation Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors” asked the South East governors to de-proscribe IPOB, and render a public apology.

According to IPOB, South East governors should “write the National Assembly, informing it that it is now their reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in their States and against their people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution.”

While reacting to the letter, the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum Dave Umahi said governors in the zone have no apology to tender to IPOB.

This statement, has, however, irked IPOB who accused the governors of conniving with other leaders in the country to enslave the Igbo.

And that’s the latest Biafra news online update today!