Bola Tinubu has described the late Rafiu Tinubu, son of Abdul Tinubu as great patriot whose death is a huge loss to Lagos State, Concise.

Concise News reports that Rafiu Tinubu who was a former Head of Service in Lagos passed away on Wednesday in Abuja after a brief illness.

In his condolence message to the family, the former Lagos State Governor described Rafiu as “distinguished public servant, passionate Lagosian and patriotic Nigerian.”

According to him, this is “because of the critical role he played in helping to lay a firm foundation for the success of my administration during my two-term tenure as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.”

He recalled that “As a family member, he would understandably desire nothing but the success of my administration.

“But much more than that, he had the requisite intellectual grounding as well as public service managerial experience, rising from the lower rungs to the upper echelon of the Lagos State Public Service between 1978 and 1999.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain further noted that “Before his appointment as my administration’s first Head of Service (HOS) in 1999, Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu had served with dedication and distinction in various administrative positions both in the State Civil Service and Local Government Service over a period of two decades.

“His experience and dexterity in the complex politics of the public service was of tremendous value to my administration and helped to gradually build and sustain a cordial working relationship between the political class and the bureaucratic machinery of the public service.”

The statement added that “His advice helped us greatly in appointing a team of highly capable, experienced and dedicated Permanent Secretaries who played indelible roles in our administration’s success in laying a solid foundation for the continuing transformation of Lagos.

“At the same time, we commenced during his tenure as HOS, the reorganization, reequipping and transformation of the Lagos State Public Service to the pride of place it occupies in Nigeria’s public administration today.”

This is as he said, “The late Rafiu Tinubu came, saw and gave his very best to the development of the Lagos State Civil Service, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“I condole with his wives, his children, the extended Tinubu family, all his loved ones as well as the government and people of Lagos State on this sad loss.

“I pray that his soul rest in perfect peace with his creator (Amin).”