Igbos Residing In Zamfara Laud Gov Matawalle

The Eze Igbo of Zamfara, Chief Egbuna Obijiaku, on Saturday commended Gov. Bello Matawalle for tackling the security challenges in the state.

Obijiaku made the commendation in Gusau, said “God used him to clear the tears of the people of Zamfara state.

“As we are all aware, this state has faced security challenges especially banditry and kidnapping over the years, but within few days of this administration all the challenges have stopped.

“On behalf of the entire Igbo community in Zamfara state, we are happy with the state government’s efforts to tackle various challenges facing the state across various sectors”, he said.

Obijiaku also commended the state government for settling the debts owed WAEC and NECO and other measures taken to transform the education sector.

“We also thank the governor over payment of leave grants to workers in the state and his directives to contractors to buy materials from businessmen in the state.

“Igbos as a business oriented community, we are happy with the measures taken by the state government to improve businesses activities in the state.

“We are calling on government to do more in this regard; when we say government should support business activities, we are not saying government should give money to businessemen.

“We want to government to create wealth, so that people can patronise our goods and services,” he added.

Obijiaku appealed to people of the state to support the government to move the state forward.

He thanked the state government, Zamfara Council of Chiefs and entire people of the state over their hospitality to Igbos and other non indigenous communities in the state.