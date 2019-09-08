Nigeria’s D’Tigers have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by subduing hosts China on Sunday in their final Classification game at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Playing in front of China’s army of passionate supporters, the 2015 African champs beat their Asian counterparts 86 to 73 to earn the Olympic ticket.

See you at #Tokyo2020, Nigeria! With today’s victory over China, @NigeriaBasket are the highest finishing team from Africa at the #FIBAWC and therefore earn Africa’s automatic Olympic spot in the Men’s #basketball competition. pic.twitter.com/uq2DOzlKHj — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) September 8, 2019

Concise News reports that this is Nigeria’s third straight qualification for the Olympics. The country’s senior men’s basketball team had featured at the last two Summer Games in London (2012) and Rio (2016).

They had finished third in Group B with three points and hence entered into the classification phase of the tournament as Africa’s top performers.

The West Africans eventually cemented their place at next year’s Olympics by finishing as the highest-ranked African country at the 32-team tournament.

What NBA star Al-Farouq Aminu said before win

The Portland Trailblazers man had said that Nigeria had the mental strength to overcome the hostile atmosphere on Sunday night.

“There has been pressure since the first game of the tournament,” FIBA website quoted him as saying. “We are always playing to win and we want to represent our country in the best way.

“We didn’t get the job done in getting a medal but we have a new goal and want to qualify for the Olympics.”

The team had suffered a 77-82 defeat to Russia in their Group B opener at the World Cup which tipped off on Saturday August 31.

Thereafter, Nigeria lost 94-81 to Argentina in their second game, before keeping their Olympic hopes alive by recording a 108-66 win over South Korea in their last group contest.

The D’Tigers followed that win with a 83-66 defeat of fellow West Africans, Cote d’Ivoire, in their first classification game before breasting the tape in the race for Africa’s sole automatic ticket to the Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, Iran also booked their ticket to the 2020 Olympics with a resounding win over the Philippines. The Iranians dominated Philippines to win 95-75.

In other Classification matches, Tunisia edged out fellow Africans Angola 86-84, while Korea overcame Cote d’Ivoire with 80-71 win.